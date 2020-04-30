US can soon send asylum seekers to Honduras

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Honduras have completed an agreement that would allow some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to be sent to the Central American country instead.

The agreement is similar to one between the U.S. and Guatemala that's the subject of a legal challenge.

That agreement allowed the U.S. to send asylum-seekers from El Salvador and Honduras to Guatemala. It's part of a Trump administration effort to reduce the flow of migrants across the southwest border.

The administration has been turning away asylum-seekers under a temporary public health order because of the coronavirus.