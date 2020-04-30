 Skip to Content

Two undocumented migrants rescued after lost in desert without water near Yuma

2:51 pm Local News, News, Top Stories

YUMA - Two individuals were rescued by Yuma Sector Border Patrol Wednesday after they reportedly got lost in the desert near Wellton.

At around 5:44 p.m. Wednesday, Border Patrol received a distress call about a 27-year-old Guatemalan male and a 30-year-old Mexican male who reportedly ran out of water and was lost in the desert.

After the two were located, they were medically screened.

The two were then "expelled under Title 42 Authority."

Officials said this is the fourth rescue conducted by Yuma Sector agents in the past two weeks.

