Some Coronado National Forest sites to remain closed; visitors asked to keep the forest clean

Some developed recreation sites and facilities on Coronado National Forest remain closed to prevent coronavirus exposure to employees who would maintain them.

Officials say that due to a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks, gloves, and cleaning supplies, closures will remain in place until a sustainable supply can be obtained.

The Coronado National Forest has experienced an increase in the amount of trash left behind at trails and surrounding closed facilities.

Overflowing trash can attract predators and be harmful to wildlife.

Visitors are asked to remember to practice Leave No Trace Principles and take trash to dispose of in a proper receptacle.

While developed recreation facilities are closed, most of the forest remains open for dispersed camping and activities that allow for physical distancing, such as bicycling, hiking and nature watching. Fees are charged at some recreation areas.