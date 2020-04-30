Dems concerned after Biden assault allegation prompts GOP attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is facing his first real challenge as the Democrats' presidential nominee, as an allegation of sexual assault against him is drawing renewed media focus and Republican attacks.

The charge by Biden’s former Senate staffer Tara Reade that her boss assaulted her in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the 1990s gained fresh attention this week when two women publicly corroborated aspects of Reade’s story.

The new interviews, from Reade’s former neighbor and coworker, have Democrats grappling with how to respond as Republicans accuse them of hypocrisy for their silence.