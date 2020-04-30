Alabama teen names NASA’s newest helicopter

A helicopter headed to Mars finally has a name, thanks to an Alabama his school student.

NASA has named its Mars helicopter "Ingenuity."

Vaneeza Rupani from Northport, Alabama suggested the name during the space agency's "Name the Rover" essay contest.

In her submission, she wrote in part, "ingenuity is what allows people to accomplish amazing things, and it allows us to expand our horizons to the edges of the universe."

NASA's ingenuity will ride on Mars attached to the perseverance rover when it launches this summer.

The space agency says it will be the first aircraft to attempt powered flight on another planet.