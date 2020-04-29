Woman rescued after overheating while hiking Tanque Verde Falls

TUCSON - A woman was rescued Wednesday afternoon after she reportedly was overcome by the heat while hiking the Tanque Verde Falls.

According to Rural Metro Fire District, crews from RMFD, Southern Arizona Rescue Association and Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a trail at Tanque Verde Falls after a woman in her 20's overheated while hiking in the area.

Officials said the hiker was placed in a wheeled stoked basket and was carried off the trail.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for further treatment of her heat-related illness.