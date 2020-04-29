SBA says small businesses will move to head of loan application line

NEW YORK (AP) — The smallest companies seeking coronavirus relief loans are moving to the head of the line _ the Small Business Administration says that for eight hours ending at midnight Eastern time it will accept loans only from small lenders.

SBA head Jovita Carranza says in a tweet. the step is being taken to ensure that small community lenders and their small business customers would have access to the $310 billion program.

There have been concerns about the nation’s smallest businesses being able to get loans because small banks _ many of them with just a few hundred applications _ have had to compete with big national banks submitting hundreds of thousands of loan requests.