COVID-19 in Arizona: 7,202 cases, 304 deaths

PHOENIX - State health officials reported an additional 11 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 304.

Confirmed cases climbed to 7,202, with 254 news cases.

For the first time in a month, no new deaths were reported on Monday. Arizona reported its first death on March 21.

Last week saw a major surge of deaths, with three days of 20 or more.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 68, 813 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

Maricopa County reported 3,723 cases and 3 more deaths, bringing the total to 140.

In Pima County, there are 1,215 confirmed cases with 80 deaths. Two new deaths were reported Wednesday.

Gov. Doug Ducey issued a stay-at-home order for all non-essential activities on March 30. He's expected to decide this week whether to end or ease the stay-home order or loosen other restrictions.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

For the most up-to-date information on the outbreak, please visit the CDC's COVID-19 website.

Other resources: Pima County, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County, Pinal County.