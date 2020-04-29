Alaska school district bans classics including ‘The Great Gatsby’, ‘Catch-22’

(KTUU/NBC News) An Alaska school board is facing criticism from students, teachers and the community after voting to ban five widely-read classics from their high school curriculum.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough school board voted 5-2 last week to ban "The Great Gatsby," "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," "Catch-22," "Invisible Man," and "The Things They Carried."

That same vote also stripped "The Learning Network" from teacher resources, a program offered by the New York Times.

As word of the decision started to circulate Thursday morning, the backlash was fierce. Tweets, Facebook posts, and all manner of social media displeasure was shown.

"I'm pretty familiar with all the books," said Mike Okeson, the principal at Mat-Su Career & Tech, who used to teach English. "If you ask me to articulate for you what's controversial in "The Great Gatsby," I could not do that."

