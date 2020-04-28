Yahoo News reporter apologies to President Trump for question

NEW YORK (AP) — A White House reporter for Yahoo News apologized to President Donald Trump for getting his facts wrong about coronavirus testing at a news conference Tuesday.

Hunter Walker had asked the president why South Korea had a higher rate of testing per capita than the United States.

Trump said he didn't think it was true, and directed the question to Dr. Deborah Birx, who corrected him.

The president taunted Walker, saying 'Are you going to apologize?' Walker later apologized in a tweet, saying he had misread a chart. Also later, the president approached him and said he appreciated the apology.