US reopening nears, but ‘normal’ is still a ways off

NEW YORK (AP) — Everyone wants to know when it will go back to normal. As some governors across the United States begin to ease restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, hopes are soaring that life as Americans knew it might be returning.

But the plans emerging in many states indicate that “normal” is still a long way off. White House adviser Dr. Deborah Birx says social distancing will be with us through the summer.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warns of a “different way of life” until there is a widely available vaccine — maybe not until next year.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says: “There is no return to yesterday in life.”