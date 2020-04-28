Two injured in explosion at gas station in Iowa

Two injured in explosion at gas station in IowaNew
(WOWT/NBC News) Two people were injured when an explosion ripped apart a gas station in Earling, Iowa Monday morning.
Station owner Dan Grote was one of the people taken to the hospital. He thought at first it was a tire exploding, but he knew that wouldn't have caused this.
He crawled back into the building to get his brother-in-law, who was trapped in the debris.
The cause of the blast is still under investigation.
