Two injured in explosion at gas station in Iowa

9:35 am National, News, Top Stories
NBC News Channel

(WOWT/NBC News)  Two people were injured when an explosion ripped apart a gas station in Earling, Iowa Monday morning.

Station owner Dan Grote was one of the people taken to the hospital. He thought at first it was a tire exploding, but he knew that wouldn't have caused this.

He crawled back into the building to get his brother-in-law, who was trapped in the debris.

The cause of the blast is still under investigation.

NBC News

