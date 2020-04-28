Tucson Wildlife Center rescues newly hatched barn owl

TUCSON - A newly hatched barn owl is on the road to recovery after a nest was found on a hay truck from a faraway location, Tucson Wildlife Center shared Tuesday afternoon.

According to TWC, the baby barn owl was found with on other hatchling and eight eggs in the hay truck. TWC said the birds were too far away from their mother to be returned.

Officials said the other hatchling died on route to the center. The eight eggs were also found to not be viable.

The baby barn owl was reportedly weak and dehydrated when it was first checked into the wildlife hospital.

The tiny predator is currently recovering in an incubator is on the path to a full recovery.

TWC said the owl will live in its sanctuary with its foster barn owls after it makes a full recovery and grows of age.