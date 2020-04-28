 Skip to Content

Tucson Wildlife Center rescues newly hatched barn owl

3:01 pm Local News, News, Top Stories
Baby barn owl
Tucson Wildlife Center

TUCSON - A newly hatched barn owl is on the road to recovery after a nest was found on a hay truck from a faraway location, Tucson Wildlife Center shared Tuesday afternoon.

According to TWC, the baby barn owl was found with on other hatchling and eight eggs in the hay truck. TWC said the birds were too far away from their mother to be returned.

Officials said the other hatchling died on route to the center. The eight eggs were also found to not be viable.

The baby barn owl was reportedly weak and dehydrated when it was first checked into the wildlife hospital.

The tiny predator is currently recovering in an incubator is on the path to a full recovery.

TWC said the owl will live in its sanctuary with its foster barn owls after it makes a full recovery and grows of age.

The little survivor

This newly hatched barn owl is a little survivor. He was found on a hay truck that came from a faraway location and Tucson Wildlife Center could not get him back to his mother. He was found with eight eggs and one other hatchling. Unfortunately, his sibling died before arriving at our wildlife hospital and none of the eggs were viable. He came in weak and dehydrated, but has improved greatly with fluids, the warmth of an incubator and many feedings a day. When he is older, he will be fostered by our male and female foster barn owls living in sanctuary. ❤️

Posted by Tucson Wildlife Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film