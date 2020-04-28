Suspect wanted after caught on camera attacking elderly woman with metal pipe on south side

DISCLAIMER: This story contains graphic video that may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

TUCSON - Tucson Police Department is on the lookout for a man after he was caught on camera allegedly attacking an elderly woman as she exited a business on the south side.

According to a Twitter post shared by TPD Tuesday morning, a 77-year-old woman was attacked by an individual with a metal pipe. TPD said she was exiting a business in the area of 12th Avenue and Ajo Way.

The suspect is still at large. Police said he fled the scene with her property.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Tucson we need to catch this guy! This 77-Year-old victim is attacked by a suspect as she is exiting a business (in the area of 12th/Ajo). The suspect used a metal pipe to strike her and ran off with her property. You can remain anonymous when contacting 88-Crime. pic.twitter.com/6zx9SqzaDI — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) April 28, 2020

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.