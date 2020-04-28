Suspect wanted after caught on camera attacking elderly woman with metal pipe on south side
DISCLAIMER: This story contains graphic video that may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.
TUCSON - Tucson Police Department is on the lookout for a man after he was caught on camera allegedly attacking an elderly woman as she exited a business on the south side.
According to a Twitter post shared by TPD Tuesday morning, a 77-year-old woman was attacked by an individual with a metal pipe. TPD said she was exiting a business in the area of 12th Avenue and Ajo Way.
The suspect is still at large. Police said he fled the scene with her property.
Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.