 Skip to Content

Suspect wanted after caught on camera attacking elderly woman with metal pipe on south side

10:11 am Breaking News, Breaking News Emails, Local News, News, Top Stories
TPD attack
Tucson Police Department

DISCLAIMER: This story contains graphic video that may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

TUCSON - Tucson Police Department is on the lookout for a man after he was caught on camera allegedly attacking an elderly woman as she exited a business on the south side.

According to a Twitter post shared by TPD Tuesday morning, a 77-year-old woman was attacked by an individual with a metal pipe. TPD said she was exiting a business in the area of 12th Avenue and Ajo Way.

The suspect is still at large. Police said he fled the scene with her property.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film