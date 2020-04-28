President Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will take executive action Tuesday to order meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nation’s food supply.

The order will use the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to keep production plants open and prevent a shortage of chicken, pork, and other meat on American supermarket shelves.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union represents 1.3 million food and retail workers. It said Tuesday that 20 U.S. food-processing and meatpacking union workers in the U.S. have died of the virus.