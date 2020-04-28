 Skip to Content

Household poisoning cases up in Tucson during COVID-19 pandemic, more calls to AZ Poison & Drug Info Center

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 9:52 pm
8:28 pm Arizona Wildcats, Coronavirus Coverage, Coronavirus Top Stories, Coronavirus: What You Need To Know, Local News, News, Sports, Top Stories, Video
poster-2020-04-28T201752.154
Following the advice of the Arizona Poison & Drug Info Center. News 4 Tucson interviews 6-year-old Miranda Valenzuela, who's learned first hand that kids need to stay away from household cleaning items and other chemicals that can harm others.
poster-2020-04-28T201800.207
Following the advice of the Arizona Poison & Drug Info Center. News 4 Tucson interviews 6-year-old Miranda Valenzuela, who's learned first hand that kids need to stay away from household cleaning items and other chemicals that can harm others.
poster-2020-04-28T202000.757
Following the advice of the Arizona Poison & Drug Info Center. News 4 Tucson interviews 6-year-old Miranda Valenzuela, who's learned first hand that kids need to stay away from household cleaning items and other chemicals that can harm others.
poster-2020-04-28T202006.598
Following the advice of the Arizona Poison & Drug Info Center. News 4 Tucson interviews 6-year-old Miranda Valenzuela, who's learned first hand that kids need to stay away from household cleaning items and other chemicals that can harm others.

TUCSON - Calls to the Arizona Poison & Drug Info Center are up 20 percent and much of it has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since more families are isolating and staying home, there has been an increase in cases of people becoming sick or infected from household cleaning supplies, pesticides and other liquids used around the house.

News 4 Tucson caught up with one family whose 6-year-old Miranda Valenzuela is taking the suggestions from the AZ Poison & Drug Info Center to heart.

Miranda says she doesn't want to end up at the doctor for drinking Clorox.

Steve Dudley, director of the Arizona Poison & Drug Information Center, said with so many people at home self-isolating, the center is averaging a call every two minutes from concerned Arizonans.

"There's more than one person in their residence. Person one is cleaning something. They put it out of the original container. They put it in an empty cup or empty water bottle," Dudley said. "Person number two comes in the room and thinks 'Oh water, oh juice,' because they look exactly the same with no container, and they drink it."

Dudley added it happens more often than one would think.

So with that being said, the center recommends keeping chemicals in their original containers.

In addition, prescription drugs should be kept out of reach.

AZ Poison & Drug Information Center also wants to remind everyone that despite what you may see on TV or on social media, you should avoid inappropriate anti-COVID-19 treatments, such as ingesting or injecting cleaning products.

If you'd like more information or need to contact the Arizona Poison & Drug Information Center, you can reach them at 1-800-222-1222.

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last 3 years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film