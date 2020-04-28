 Skip to Content

AZGFD: Two javelina, shrew rescued after trapped in trench

Arizona Game and Fish Department

TUCSON - Three desert dwellers were rescued Monday after they trapped in an eight-foot trench in Patagonia on Monday.

According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, a cowboy and crews with AZGFD found the two javelina and a shrew in the trench.

AZGFD said one of the javelina was extracted with a catch-pole. The other hoofed mammal was able to climb out itself.

The cowboy then rappelled into the trench to free the shrew.

AZGFD said all the animals were then released into the desert.

