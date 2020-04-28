AZGFD: Two javelina, shrew rescued after trapped in trench

TUCSON - Three desert dwellers were rescued Monday after they trapped in an eight-foot trench in Patagonia on Monday.

According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, a cowboy and crews with AZGFD found the two javelina and a shrew in the trench.

AZGFD said one of the javelina was extracted with a catch-pole. The other hoofed mammal was able to climb out itself.

@azgfdTucson & a cowboy with a big heart rescued two javelina and a tiny shrew from an eight foot trench Mon. in Patagonia. One javelina climbed out after seeing the other extracted with a catch pole. Then the cowboy rappelled into the trench to get the shrew. All were set free. pic.twitter.com/mDdenbFR65 — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) April 28, 2020

The cowboy then rappelled into the trench to free the shrew.

AZGFD said all the animals were then released into the desert.