Additional $50B in small business loans approved in relation to COVID-19 relief

NEW YORK (AP) — The government says it has approved an additional $50 billion in loans to small businesses, although banks are complaining that a bottleneck at the Small Business Administration is severely slowing the process.

Banking industry groups say the SBA’s loan processing system is still unable to handle the volume of loan applications from business owners trying to get aid under the Paycheck Protection Program, part of the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus aid program.

In a memo, the SBA said it intentionally slowed down the process to make it more reliable. But some banks said they were not able to get any applications into the system.