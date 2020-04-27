Police Doc: Man arrested for ambushing Lousiana police stood over officer’s body, continued shooting

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Police documents say a man ambushed officers sent to interview him about a killing hours earlier, then stood over a dead officer's body while continuing to shoot him.

Police tell The Associated Press that a second officer remains in critical condition Monday, though alert and talking.

On Monday, police released two statements filed Sunday for the arrest of 36-year-old Ronnie DeWayne Kato Jr., who was taken into custody after a standoff. He faces charges including murder, attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery.