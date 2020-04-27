Texas, Ohio join push to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

(NBC News) The push to lift COVID-19 restrictions and open the country is growing.

Dozens of states have already begun easing restrictions or announced plans to do so.

Georgia has been the most aggressive. On Monday the state added movie theaters and restaurants to the list of businesses allowed to open their doors.

As places begin to open, most are limiting access and following strict social distancing guidelines.

Still, hundreds gathered side-by-side at a weekend house party in Chicago, while tens of thousands filled beaches and parks across the country.

A new study from the University of Maryland, shows in 44 out of 50 states, social distancing trends are reversing and millions are now leaving their homes, despite warnings from top health experts.

"As much as this is really hard on all of us, we really are saving our future selves a greater, longer, more depressing and constricting pandemic if we just really kind of hunker down right now," says psychiatrist Dr. Eileen McCarty.

