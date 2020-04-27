Live from UMC: Banner Health adding more drive-up COVID-19 testing

TUCSON - Banner Health has opened three new COVID-19 drive-thru collection sites this week and added lanes to its original sites, expanding capacity from 4,000 appointments per week to 13,500.

Those with concerns about COVID-19 symptoms or exposure can now call Banner Health at 1-844-549-1851 in Arizona.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever or dry cough, will qualify for testing.

KVOA Live from Banner UMC reporting on drive-up coronavirus testing.

Banner only collects samples for molecular diagnostic testing at this time; antibody testing is not offered at Banner’s drive-thru collection sites. The diagnostic testing can detect current infection but is unable to determine if someone had a past infection that has resolved.

Banner’s drive-thru sites will not accept walk-ins. Everyone must be phone screened in advance and scheduled for an appointment. Those who arrive without an appointment will be asked to leave and call in to complete the phone screening process. This process is very important to ensure the safety of patients and health care workers.

