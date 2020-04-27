Beloved tiger statue reported missing from Trail Dust Town

TUCSON - After protecting the iconic Trail Dust Town for years, its trademark tiger has gone missing.

According to a Facebook post shared Monday morning, the metal tiger statue was recently stolen from the western-themed shopping center located at 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd. near Kolb Road.

Trail Dust Town representatives said the statue was originally owned by the late owner of Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse.

"He was beloved by children who visited Trail Dust town," the group said on the post. "He is irreplaceable, and we want him back. As if these past few weeks haven’t been bad enough, this is a gut punch to all of us here."

Trail Dust Town officials said they hope the person who stole the tiger will simply return the statue undamaged.

"Please help renew our faith in the people of Tucson and share this far and wide," the post read. "We know it is a long shot, but if they return the tiger undamaged, we won’t press charges."

Anyone with information about the tiger is advised to call 520-296-4551.