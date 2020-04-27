Asian celebrities speak out against anti-Asian attacks related to COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Asian celebrities are speaking out against anti-Asian attacks that authorities say are on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some people have targeted Asians because the virus originated in China.

“Tigertail” actor Tzi Ma says he recently was the victim of harassment at a grocery store, while actress Olivia Cheng saw an elderly woman get trash thrown at her by a man who yelled “This is all your fault.”

Ma recently participated in a campaign called “Wash the Hate” designed to fight racist attacks.

The FBI reports there has been an uptick in hate crimes and harassment against Asian Americans since the coronavirus outbreak.