Arizona has 6,716 coronavirus cases, 275 known deaths

PHOENIX --- Arizona has now confirmed 6,716 cases of coronavirus. No new deaths were reported on Monday.

The number of positive cases grew by 190 since Sunday.

In Pima County, 1,164 cases and 76 deaths were reported as of Monday. Twenty-eight new cases were reported.

ADHS says 66,543 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

For the latest COVID-19 updates in Arizona, visit https://www.azdhs.gov/.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said the recent surge in reported fatalities likely resulted from a boost in cases weeks ago and was expected to slow because it often takes weeks for patients to die once hospitalized and because hospitalizations appeared to have leveled off.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

