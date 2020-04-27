 Skip to Content

AP-NORC poll: Rising support for mail voting amid pandemic

6:26 am AP - National News, News, Top Stories
FILE : VOTE
Marc D. Anderson / Twitter
'I Voted' sticker, Photo Date: 6/5/2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ support for mail-in voting has jumped amid concerns about the safety of polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

But a wide partisan divide suggests President Donald Trump’s opposition to vote by mail may be resonating with his Republican backers.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Democrats are now much more likely than Republicans to support their state conducting elections exclusively by mail — 47% to 29%.

In 2018, about half as many Democrats were in favor, and there was little difference in the views of Democrats and Republicans on the question.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film