$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Morenci, Ariz.

A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Morenci, Ariz. on Saturday.

According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at the Basha's store located at 172 Plaza Dr.

The lucky individual matched four out of the five numbers, and the Powerball number. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 1, 3, 21, 47, 57, with Powerball number 18.

As of 11:30 a.m., Monday, the prize was still unclaimed.

Morenci is a mining town, with a population of less than 2,000 people.