Wildfire burning 842 acres near Superior 75 percent contained

TUCSON - The wildfire that ignited near Superior, Ariz. on Tuesday is now 75 percent contained, according to U.S. Forest Service.

According to officials, firefighters are currently working on completing containment lines and extinguishing hot spots in connection to the Whitlow Fire, which ignited near Hewitt Station north of Highway 60 Tuesday.

WILDFIRE ALERT: The Whitlow Fire is burning in the Hewitt Station area north of Hwy 60. The fire is reported at... Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Officials say the fire crews were able to prevent any overnight growth of the blaze, keeping its overall area of spread at 842 acres. USFS said the extra acreage was added due to improvements in measuring the burn area.

The fire is currently not threatening any structures and no evacuations are currently in place.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.