Wendy’s is giving away free chicken nuggets

Wendy's is giving away free food, “nugs” instead of hugs.

The fast food chain took to Twitter to tell people they can score free chicken nuggets on Friday.

Wendy's says it wanted to do something good after seeing the outpouring of love during the coronavirus pandemic.

Drive-thru customers can get a free four-piece order of spicy or crispy nuggets, and they don't have to buy anything!

Come to Wendy’s drive-thru this Friday and get FREE 4pc nuggets. No purchase necessary and not a single string attached. pic.twitter.com/tRx2bZQn2M — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 21, 2020

Other fast food chains are also offering special deals during the pandemic.