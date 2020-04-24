 Skip to Content

US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000 after two states ease lockdowns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Barber shops, salons and spas are reopening in Georgia and Oklahoma as their Republican governors ease shutdown orders despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge of coronavirus infections.

As some customers ventured back to these venues,  the confirmed number of coronavirus deaths in the United States passed 50,000, That's according to a tally compiled by John Hopkins University from government figures.

The actual number is believed to be much higher. 

