PCSD ID potential suspect vehicle after woman jogger was assaulted

TUCSON - Deputies have identified a potential suspect vehicle after a woman jogger was assaulted on the north side on Sunday.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, a woman was jogging by herself in a secluded area on Craycroft Road near Territory Drive at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday when a man grabbed her by the neck from behind.

Deputies are now looking for a light blue 2013 or 2016 Hyundai Accent Hatchback.

PCSD said the woman was able to escape from the man's grasp.

The man then fled the area.

PCSD said the man was said to between the ages of 25 and 40 years old. He was said to have tough and calloused hands.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing dark pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.