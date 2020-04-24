Man sought in connection to southeast side robbery at Circle K

TUCSON - Tucson Police Department is on the lookout for a man after he allegedly robbed a convenience store on the southeast side last week.

According to TPD, the robbery suspect entered the Circle K at 5501 E. Golf Links Road near Craycroft Road to rob the convenience store on April 16. Details about the incident have not yet been released by TPD.

However, the suspect was described as a 20-year-old man who was last seen wearing a surgical mask.

On April 16, a 20-year-old male goes into the Circle K and 5501 E. Golf Links wearing a surgical mask to rob it. If you know him you can call 88 crime and remain anonymous pic.twitter.com/d1LHMPQcUG — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) April 24, 2020

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.