Man sought in connection to southeast side robbery at Circle K

Updated
Last updated today at 12:06 pm
TUCSON - Tucson Police Department is on the lookout for a man after he allegedly robbed a convenience store on the southeast side last week.

According to TPD, the robbery suspect entered the Circle K at 5501 E. Golf Links Road near Craycroft Road to rob the convenience store on April 16. Details about the incident have not yet been released by TPD.

However, the suspect was described as a 20-year-old man who was last seen wearing a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

