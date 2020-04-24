 Skip to Content

Investigation underway after 1 injured in downtown shooting

Edgar Ybarra
Shooting near Downtown Tucson on Friday, April 24, 2020.

TUCSON - Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in downtown Tucson.

According to TPD, a man was shot after two groups of people engaged in an argument near 22nd Street and Osborn Road. Police said a person in one of the group shot at a vehicle that was occupied by the other party, injuring one passenger.

The passenger was then treated at a local hospital and has since been released.

No one was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

Detectives with TPD's gang unit are investigating thie incidnent.

Details are limited at this time.

