Wildfire burning 823 acres near Superior 50 percent contained

Last updated today at 3:59 pm
TUCSON - A wildfire burning 823 acres of brush near Superior, Ariz. is now 50 percent contained, according to U.S. Forest Service.

According to officials, firefighters are currently working on completing containment lines and extinguishing hot spots in connection to the Whitlow Fire, which ignited near Hewitt Station north of Highway 60 Tuesday.

WILDFIRE ALERT: The Whitlow Fire is burning in the Hewitt Station area north of Hwy 60. The fire is reported at...

Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Officials say the fire is currently not threatening any structures and no evacuations are currently in place.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

