Wildfire burning 823 acres near Superior 50 percent contained

Wildfire burning 823 acres near Superior 50 percent containedUpdated
TUCSON - A wildfire burning 823 acres of brush near Superior, Ariz. is now 50 percent contained, according to U.S. Forest Service.
According to officials, firefighters are currently working on completing containment lines and extinguishing hot spots in connection to the Whitlow Fire, which ignited near Hewitt Station north of Highway 60 Tuesday.
Officials say the fire is currently not threatening any structures and no evacuations are currently in place.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
