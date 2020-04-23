UA’s Khalil Tate ready for today’s NFL Draft; Talks COVID-19 and NFL preps
TUCSON - Arizona senior quarterback Khalil Tate experienced a roller coaster ride of emotions during his playing career. The record-setting QB went from national player of the week to losing his starting position his senior year.
He opened up to NBC on some of his disappointments at the U of A, his dealing with coronavirus and ending of the spring semester, to preps for the NFL draft and how they've been affected by COVID-19.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23, and goes through Saturday, April 25th.
Most mock drafts do not have Khalil Tate projected to be taken in the 2020 NFL draft. However, Tate is expected to sign a free agent contract with an NFL team.