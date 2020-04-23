UA b-ball alum Mo Tangara pleads for Congress help after loved-ones kidnapped in Africa

TUCSON - Mo Tangara, the former Arizona basketball standout and protegee of Coach Lute Olson, is asking for the USA's help in solving the kidnapping of a family friend in his native country of Mali.

Former Arizona basketball player Mo Tangara (right) poses with his wife (left) and father (middle) in Mali.

The proud US citizen, who calls Arizona home after a successful Wildcat playing career, opened up with News 4 Tucson about the worries for his wife in Mali and other family members as the coronavirus has brought even more uncertainties to his native land.