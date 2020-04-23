UA b-ball alum Mo Tangara pleads for Congress help after loved-ones kidnapped in Africa

UA b-ball alum Mo Tangara pleads for Congress help after loved-ones kidnapped in AfricaUpdated
TUCSON - Mo Tangara, the former Arizona basketball standout and protegee of Coach Lute Olson, is asking for the USA's help in solving the kidnapping of a family friend in his native country of Mali.
The proud US citizen, who calls Arizona home after a successful Wildcat playing career, opened up with News 4 Tucson about the worries for his wife in Mali and other family members as the coronavirus has brought even more uncertainties to his native land.