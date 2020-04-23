TWC: Great horned owl caught in glue trap makes full recovery, returned to wild

TUCSON - The owl that was caught in a glue trap sometime in early March was released by Tucson Wildlife Center Thursday after making a full recovery.

According to a TWC post shared Monday morning, a great horned owl was found by a bystander with "thick glue covering her wings, tail feathers and feet from a glue trap."

This is what happens when glue traps are used. They get stuck on unintended targets like small birds, snakes, lizards... Posted by Tucson Wildlife Center on Monday, April 20, 2020

TWC said the owl was unable to open her talons due to the amount of glue on her feet when she was first transported to the center.

The veterinary staff at the shelter then sedated the winged predator in order to allow the care team to remove the glue without damaging her feathers or furthering injuring the bird. Crews said it took three baths to remove all the glue from the owl.

On Thursday, TWC veterinarians tested the owl's ability to fly. Once they determined that the winged warrior could fly silently - an ability needed for owls to survive in the wild, the center released bird back to its home territory.