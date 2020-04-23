 Skip to Content

TWC: Great horned owl caught in glue trap makes full recovery, returned to wild

TUCSON - The owl that was caught in a glue trap sometime in early March was released by Tucson Wildlife Center Thursday after making a full recovery.

According to a TWC post shared Monday morning, a great horned owl was found by a bystander with "thick glue covering her wings, tail feathers and feet from a glue trap."

This is what happens when glue traps are used. They get stuck on unintended targets like small birds, snakes, lizards...

TWC said the owl was unable to open her talons due to the amount of glue on her feet when she was first transported to the center.

The veterinary staff at the shelter then sedated the winged predator in order to allow the care team to remove the glue without damaging her feathers or furthering injuring the bird. Crews said it took three baths to remove all the glue from the owl.

On Thursday, TWC veterinarians tested the owl's ability to fly. Once they determined that the winged warrior could fly silently - an ability needed for owls to survive in the wild, the center released bird back to its home territory.

From glue trap to blue skies!

UPDATE: Remember the great horned owl from our prior post that was covered in glue from a glue trap? Once her feathers were cleaned from the sticky glue and she had some time to rest, it was time for her to demonstrate her flight abilities. This video shows her transfer into a large flight cage. Look at her fly! Once our veterinarians confirmed the owl was flying silently, it was time for her release. Flying silently is how great horned owls catch their food. These owls must fly silently to be considered for release. Never use glue traps, and NEVER try to remove animals from traps yourself. Call Tucson Wildlife Center. For alternatives to glue traps, visit our website at http://tucsonwildlife.com/rescue-faq/ or email education@Tucscowildlife.com.

