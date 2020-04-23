Tamales for Heroes: Si Charro! delivers food to local hospitals

TUCSON - The Tucson community is at it again.

This time, a local restaurant chain is showing gratitude to healthcare frontline workers in the community.

Si Charro! launched a fundraising website called, TamalesForHeroes.com, with $10,000 pledged for local hospitals.

Through the website, people may purchase tamales that will be donated to area hospitals.

"Look, we don't know what's gonna happen with the restaurant community but I think there's a really great movement here," said Raymond Flores, president of Flores Concepts and Si, Charro! Restaurants.

"We saw our friends from BK's delivering Sonoran hot dogs, we saw eegee's giving out their icees," said Flores. "I was really happy that we were able to do this for the nurses and the frontline workers here today."

So, how does it work?

People are asked to sponsor a tamale for a hero, at the cost of $4.

Orders will be sent out once a week, every time a 25-count basket is filled.

Hospitals currently being delivered include: Banner UMC, Banner Kino, St. Josephs, St. Mary’s, Tucson Medical Center, El Rio Congress, Northwest Medical Center, Northwest Oro Valley Hospital & Green Valley Hospital

"All restaurants are doing this, so we ask everybody to support your local restaurants," said Flores.