Man convicted of stabbing TPD K9 Blitz sentenced to 18 years in prison

TUCSON - The man who was convicted for stabbing a Tucson Police Department K9 last May was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Back in May, Tucson Police K9 Blitz was stabbed twice in the neck with a homemade knife while he was apprehending a man in connection to an armed robbery at the U.S. Bank, located at 2140 W. Grant Rd.

The man, later identified as Frank Keanu Garcia, was arrested after his altercation with the police canine for armed robbery and aggravated assault.

According to officials, Garcia was sentenced on Thursday, receiving 18 years in prison for robbery and animal cruelty.

K9 Blitz has since made a full recovery and is currently back on patrol with TPD.

