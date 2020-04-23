Hughes Federal launches local business partner program

TUCSON - Hughes Federal Credit Union launched a local business partner program.

Through the program, local businesses would be able to reach potential customers without the cost of advertising.

“Our goal is to keep people purchasing from local businesses, especially during these challenging times,” Hughes Marketing Manager Dani Gomez said.

Local enterprises may enroll by completing an online application at HughesFCU.org/LocalBusiness. Contact, discount information, and logo files are collected on the site.

To qualify, business owners must agree to educate employees about the program. They also must honor discounts when presented with a Hughes Benefits Plus physical or digital card.

For more information, visit HughesFCU.org or follow Hughes at Facebook.com/HughesFCU and Twitter.com/HughesFCU.