Cox extends free internet service for eligible K-12 students

Cox is extending its free internet service program for qualified families.

Connect2Complete is the company's low-cost internet. The service is offered to families with a K-12 student on government assistance (reduced or free school lunch, SNAP, public housing) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible customers can sign up until May 15. The service is offered until July 15.

Cox says they temporarily doubled download speeds for its Connect2Compete internet customers from 25 to 50 Mbps in mid-March. This increase will also continue through July 15.

The cable company is also providing free phone and remote desktop support through Cox Complete Care.

The Cox Connect2Compete program is available to families who:

Have at least one child that is a K-12 student at home

Participate in one of these government subsidies programs: The National School Lunch Program, SNAP, TANF or Public Housing

Are not a current Cox Internet customer

There are no deposits or annual contracts with Connect2Compete, and self-installation with in-home Wi-Fi equipment is included at no additional charge.

Families can qualify for Connect2Compete by visiting www.cox.com/c2c.