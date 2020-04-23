AZ to receive an additional $12 million in federal funding to support COVID-19 response

PHOENIX— Arizona is receiving $12.4 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support public health response during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Arizona Department of Health Services, key funding priorities will include identifying cases, contact tracing, improving morbidity and mortality surveillance, enhancing laboratory testing, and protecting and monitoring the health of the healthcare system.

“The Arizona response to the COVID-19 outbreak continues to be our top priority, and we will be working with our local public health departments to augment the statewide system for aggressive case investigation and contact tracing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS Director.

State health officials say that with widespread community transmission of COVID-19, and increased testing, ADHS expects to see more cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

COVID-19 is highly contagious and can be fatal.

"It is imperative that everyone takes precautions to protect themselves and their friends and family from this disease," AZDHS said.

The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Continue to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands;

Avoid close contact with people who are sick; stay home when you are sick;

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash; and

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information about the COVID-19 response in Arizona, go online to azhealth.gov/COVID19.