At least 7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana

MADILL, Okla. (AP) — Severe weather is blowing across the South after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

At least seven people have been killed, including a factory worker whose body was found a quarter mile from where an apparent tornado struck the factory in southern Oklahoma.

A Louisiana man was swept away in flood waters after going out to grab a trash can, and a woman was killed on a bridge.

Three more died when apparent tornado touched down near Onalaska, Texas. More than 150,000 customers are without power.