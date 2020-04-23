 Skip to Content

At least 7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana

4:57 pm News, Top Stories
tornado
NBC News Channel

MADILL, Okla. (AP) — Severe weather is blowing across the South after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

At least seven people have been killed, including a factory worker whose body was found a quarter mile from where an apparent tornado struck the factory in southern Oklahoma.

A Louisiana man was swept away in flood waters after going out to grab a trash can, and a woman was killed on a bridge.

Three more died when apparent tornado touched down near Onalaska, Texas. More than 150,000 customers are without power. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film