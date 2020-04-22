 Skip to Content

Salvation Army Tucson distributes care packages to unemployed community members

FILE: Salvation Army Tucson
Photojournalist Andrew Melendez
Salvation Army Tucson hold drive to help unemployed people during COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

TUCSON - The Salvation Army Tucson is asking for donations to help out unemployed community members.

The nonprofit is asking for non-perishable food and emergency relief supplies for care packages.

Items can be dropped off at 1001 N. Richey Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Food and supply donations that are desperately needed: juice boxes, canned food, peanut butter & jelly, crackers, water, paper towels, shampoo, toilet paper, hand soap, rubbing alcohol, Ensure, adult briefs.

To pick up a care package:

  • You must be unemployed, registered by phone or in-person through one of our Salvation Army offices, and provide proof of unemployment paperwork when you pick up the care package.
  • Call the Salvation Army Hospitality House main number at 520-795-9671 (bilingual) or visit The Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave. to register to pick up a care package.
  • Or Call Genesis Carcamo at 520-795-4504

The Salvations Army says they will also keep assisting the elderly in need.

