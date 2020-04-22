Salvation Army Tucson distributes care packages to unemployed community members

TUCSON - The Salvation Army Tucson is asking for donations to help out unemployed community members.

The nonprofit is asking for non-perishable food and emergency relief supplies for care packages.

Items can be dropped off at 1001 N. Richey Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Food and supply donations that are desperately needed: juice boxes, canned food, peanut butter & jelly, crackers, water, paper towels, shampoo, toilet paper, hand soap, rubbing alcohol, Ensure, adult briefs.

The Salvation Army Tucson distributed care packages to local unemployed people in the community. The nonprofit is asking for donations to keep helping those in need. pic.twitter.com/b26yBR9St2 — AndrewKVOA (@AndrewKVOA) April 22, 2020

To pick up a care package:

You must be unemployed, registered by phone or in-person through one of our Salvation Army offices, and provide proof of unemployment paperwork when you pick up the care package.

Call the Salvation Army Hospitality House main number at 520-795-9671 (bilingual) or visit The Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave. to register to pick up a care package.

Or Call Genesis Carcamo at 520-795-4504

The Salvations Army says they will also keep assisting the elderly in need.