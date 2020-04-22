Salvation Army Tucson distributes care packages to unemployed community members

Salvation Army Tucson distributes care packages to unemployed community membersNew
TUCSON - The Salvation Army Tucson is asking for donations to help out unemployed community members.
The nonprofit is asking for non-perishable food and emergency relief supplies for care packages.
Items can be dropped off at 1001 N. Richey Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Food and supply donations that are desperately needed: juice boxes, canned food, peanut butter & jelly, crackers, water, paper towels, shampoo, toilet paper, hand soap, rubbing alcohol, Ensure, adult briefs.
To pick up a care package:
- You must be unemployed, registered by phone or in-person through one of our Salvation Army offices, and provide proof of unemployment paperwork when you pick up the care package.
- Call the Salvation Army Hospitality House main number at 520-795-9671 (bilingual) or visit The Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave. to register to pick up a care package.
- Or Call Genesis Carcamo at 520-795-4504
The Salvations Army says they will also keep assisting the elderly in need.