Meet Mapenzi! Reid Park Zoo’s baby elephant officially named

TUCSON - After a little over two weeks of being called "the baby elephant", Nandi's little sister officially has a name - Mapenzi!

The zoo officially broke the news of the pregnancy of Semba, the mother of the 5-year-old Nandi on News 4 Tucson back on Feb. 19. It took until April 6 for the beloved baby calf to officially join the Reid Park Zoo elephant herd.

In the last couple of weeks, the baby calf has been getting to know her older sister and all her fellow trunked mammals at the zoo.

During that time, members of the community gathered together to decide on the perfect name for the elephant.

To help organize the potential names for the little elephant, the Arizona Daily Star created a poll that allowed members of the public to vote on which name they liked the best.

The options were Mapenzi, which means beloved; Amani, which means peace; and Zawadi, which means gift.

On Wednesday afternoon, Reid Park Zoo announced that after receiving more than 17,000 votes, the public decided to name the new elephant baby Mapenzi.

“Mapenzi is just the perfect name for this little girl calf as she is beloved by all of her fans and the elephant herd alike,” said Dr. Sue Tygielski, director of zoological operations. “Mapenzi is certainly bigger than her sister Nandi was at this age, but both girls are curious and playful — Mapenzi at a few weeks old and Nandi at over 5 years old."

For more information about Mapenzi and the rest of her herd, visit reidparkzoo.org.