COVID-19 in AZ: 5,459 cases, 229 deaths

PHOENIX - Health officials reported 21 additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The Arizona State Department of Health Services says there are now 229 deaths and 5,459 cases.

In Pima County, 973 cases and 68 deaths were reported.

AZDHS says 56,601 people have been tested in the state, 208 new cases were reported Wednesday.

Schools, bars, restaurants and movie theaters have been closed since mid-March, and more than 342,000 people have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month.

Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order expires late next week, but he could extend it. He's said he's going to rely on data from federal and state health experts to make his decision.

Ducey announced Tuesday that about 600,000 children currently eligible for free or reduced priced lunches will receive $315 to help pay for meals during March, April and May. The federal money included in the massive $2.2 trillion virus rescue package passed by Congress last month is being distributed by the state Department of Economic Security.

Families already eligible for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called food stamps, will automatically have the cash loaded onto their state-issued debit cards. Those who don't get food stamps will be identified by the Department of Education and receive a new card in the mail with the benefits.

Even children who have still been getting free meals while schools are closed are eligible.

The state's largest hot spot is on the Navajo Nation, where there are at least 1,321 cases across the reservation that covers parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, according to Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

