AZGFD: First bear sighting reported in Nogales

TUCSON - Arizona Game and Fish Department is advising the public to be vigilant when traveling in the outdoors after it received its first confirmed sightings of black bears of the season Tuesday night.

According to AZGFD, a bear was sighted Tuesday night and Wednesday morning near Old Tucson Road and El Encanto Place. Officials say the bear may be drawn to the area because of the excess produce at the Old Tucson Road warehouse.

Video of the bear in Nogales sighted twice overnight and possibly drawn to the Old Tucson Road warehouse area because of excess produce there. https://t.co/zlPNoLXSPN — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) April 22, 2020

“Bears in search of food are often attracted to homes and into proximity with people. This close contact puts both humans and bears at risk. Most conflicts are the result of people unintentionally feeding bears, most often by allowing them access to household garbage, bird feeders, garden areas or trees bearing fruit,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “Fed bears can lose their fear of humans and begin to associate humans with food, sometimes causing property damage and even injuring people. But conflicts between humans and bears are preventable.”

AZGFD said garbage stored outside can also attract bears to ones home.

Residents are encouraged to store garbage in a shed or garage until morning.

Campers should also not bring food inside a tent. Food should be stored in a bear-proof container or in a vehicle at camping grounds.

People who encounter a bear are advised to follow the protocols listed below.

Making yourself as large and imposing as possible. Stand upright and wave your arms, jacket or other items, and make loud noises.

Do not run and never play dead.

Give the bear a chance to leave the area.

If the bear does not leave, stay calm, continue facing it, and slowly back away.

According to AZGFD, it is unlawful to feed bears in Pima, Pinal and Cochise counties, as the big game animals are protected by state law.

AZGFD said violations can result in a fines ranging from $300 in Pima and Pinal counties, to $2,500 in Cochise County.