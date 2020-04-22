Suspect, 3 children located after AMBER Alert was issued

Chandler Police Department located the father accused of abducting 3 children at a relative's home Wednesday morning.

An AMBER Alert was issued after Stephan Charles Robinson, 36, left with his three children, Nya Robinson, 8, Stachia Robinson, 6, and Stephan Robinson, 2.

Police say the children were found unharmed.

Stephan Charles Robinson

Investigators said Stephan was an "immediate credible threat" to his three children.

According to Chandler Police Department, Robinson threatened to kill the children and then commit suicide.

The incident remains under investigation.