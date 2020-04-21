TMC patients, loved ones can now schedule ‘patio visits’

TUCSON - Tucson Medical Center patients and their loved ones can now schedule "patio visits."

Last month, TMC implemented visitor restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TMC staff will escort visitors to the patio or courtyard outside a patient's room so they can see each other and talk on the phone at the same time.

A visit happened last week, the hospital says the patient's spirit were "immediately lifted" when she saw her friend.

TMC says visitors don't need to worry about safety. All visitors will have their temperature taken and be provided with a mask.

Visits are also scheduled in increments that allow social distancing, according to TMC.