St. Augustine Cathedral’s historic stain-glass windows broken after hit by vandal

TUCSON - St. Augustine Cathedral was hit by a vandal Monday night after the downtown church discovered its stained-glass windows were broken by thrown rocks.

In a press release shared Tuesday, church officials announced that a vandal threw rocks at its historic stain-glass windows on the north and south side of the building, causing holes eight to 12 inches in circumference. The windows were reportedly reinforced with exterior plexiglass.

According to church officials, the windows were reportedly built in 1897, the same year the church was constructed.

The director of Property and Insurance for the Diocese of Tucson said "parts of the large windows are finely detailed and include a uniquely patterned glass that will be difficult, if not impossible, to replace."

After further investigation, church officials believe the alleged vandal also broke windows at a nearby apartment complex and three car windows in the apartment parking lot the same evening. A Foundation for Senior Living van was also broken into that night.

The estimated cost of damages have not yet been determined.