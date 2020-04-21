HBO Max streaming service to launch May 27

NEW YORK (AP) — The streaming service HBO Max will launch May 27, AT&T’s WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, signalling that the so-called streaming wars won’t subside because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HBO Max will be among the most expensive streaming services, at a price of $14.99 a month.

But WarnerMedia is hoping a deep library of HBO hits, including “Game of Thrones” and “Succession”; DC Comics blockbuster movies like “Wonder Woman” and “The Dark Knight”; and hit TV shows including “Friends” and “South Park” will be enough to lure viewers.

While stay-at-home orders have led to viewership spikes across streaming services, a record rise in unemployment will make the higher cost of HBO Max prohibitive for some.